TIKTOK-INVESTING IN THREE NEW DATA CENTRES IN EUROPE, WHERE EUROPEAN USER DATA WILL BE STORED; ANTICIPATE DATA CENTRES WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY NEXT YEAR
Stock Market News
50 billion dollars - What US insurers pocketed for fictitious illnesses
ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil get second US FTC request over $22.5 bln deal
Kremlin, asked about possible resumption of Black Sea grain deal, says it does not rule anything out
Russia does not rule anything regarding possible resumption of Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Snowflake, Tesla, Diageo, Johnson Matthey...
China's relentless e-commerce price war leaves sellers struggling to make ends meet
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Snowflake, Tesla, Diageo, Johnson Matthey...
Intel on track for cumulative software sales of $1 billion by end 2027, exec says
Japan top FX diplomat says authorities to take action as needed on yen
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Tiktok-Investing In Three New Data Centres In Europe, Where Euro…