  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 million Brazil Oi deal haircut

09/19/2022 | 08:50am EDT
Illustration shows Telecom Italia (TIM) logo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -TIM SA, Telefonica Brasil and Claro have asked that the price of their deal to buy rival telecom Oi SA's mobile operations in Brazil be lowered by 3.2 billion reais ($605.05 million), securities filings showed on Monday.

Telecom Italia's TIM, America Movil's Claro and Telefonica's Vivo had agreed to acquire Oi's mobile operations in an auction in late 2020 with a joint bid of about 16 billion reais.

However, post-deal analysis showed the need for an adjusted closing price, TIM said in a securities filing, citing divergences in working capital, capital expenditure and net adds data that were seen in documents available only after closing.

In a separate filing, Oi said it strongly disagreed with the request to cut the price by about a fifth, which it dubbed as based on technical and procedural errors, and that it will take measures to contest it.

($1 = 5.2888 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.36% 5.2791 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.10% 3.865 Delayed Quote.0.23%
TIM S.A. -1.22% 12.18 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
TIM S.A. 0.37% 27 Delayed Quote.-28.17%
