TIMELINE-Deere workers end strike after approving six-year contract

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deere & Co workers ended their strike on Wednesday after approving a new six-year contract, the third offer proposed by the world's largest farm equipment maker.

Below are the events as they unfolded over the course of four months since the company and the labor union began negotiations:

AUG. 17: DEERE, UAW BEGIN NEGOTIATIONS

Deere and the UAW start talks on a new labor agreement covering about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

OCT. 1: DEERE, UAW REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

After six weeks of negotiations, both sides reach a tentative pact on a new six-year labor agreement. Members at Deere locations were set to review the terms on Oct. 10.

OCT. 10: DEERE EMPLOYEES REJECT TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

About 90% of workers vote against the 6-year labor contract. A strike deadline is set at the end of Oct. 13.

OCT. 14: WORKERS GO ON STRIKE AS UAW FAILS TO REACH DEAL

Deere workers begin a strike. The company says it does not have an estimate of when employees affected by the strike would resume activities or the timing for completion of talks with the UAW.

OCT. 18: DEERE RESUMES NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE UAW

OCT. 20: AGRICULTURE SECRETARY VILSACK OFFERS SUPPORT TO STRIKING WORKERS

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visits striking union members and offers his support.

OCT. 21: DEERE GETS TEMPORARY INJUNCTION LIMITING STRIKING WORKER PICKET LINE

An Iowa judge grants the company a temporary injunction against striking union members who trespass on its Davenport Works facility or block its entrance and exits.

The judge limits the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility.

OCT. 30: DEERE, UAW AGREE ON NEW 6-YEAR CONTRACT

Deere & the UAW agree on a new six-year contract, pending a vote by the striking workers.

NOV. 2: STRIKE CONTINUES AS WORKERS REJECT SECOND, IMPROVED CONTRACT

About 55% of Deere's striking workers vote to reject a second contract between the company and the UAW that bumped up wages and bonus.

NOV. 3: DEERE CONSIDERS REJECTED OFFER AS "BEST AND FINAL"; STRIKE CONTINUES

Deere says its latest offer is the "best and final," adding it would keep all options open as the strike continues. The company and the union will continue talks, a Deere spokesperson says.

NOV. 12: DEERE MAKES "LAST, BEST AND FINAL OFFER"

Deere makes a "last, best and final offer" that includes "modest modifications" to its second contract offer, the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America said, without giving further details.

NOV. 17: DEERE STRIKE TO END AS WORKERS VOTE TO APPROVE CONTRACT

A majority of Deere & Co's striking workers vote to approve a modified contract proposed by the farm equipment maker, ending a near six-week strike. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)