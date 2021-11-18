TIMELINE-Deere workers end strike after approving six-year contract

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deere & Co workers ended their
strike on Wednesday after approving a new six-year contract, the
third offer proposed by the world's largest farm equipment
maker.
Below are the events as they unfolded over the course of
four months since the company and the labor union began
negotiations:
AUG. 17: DEERE, UAW BEGIN NEGOTIATIONS
Deere and the UAW start talks on a new labor agreement
covering about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12
Deere facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
OCT. 1: DEERE, UAW REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
After six weeks of negotiations, both sides reach a
tentative pact on a new six-year labor agreement. Members at
Deere locations were set to review the terms on Oct. 10.
OCT. 10: DEERE EMPLOYEES REJECT TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
About 90% of workers vote against the 6-year labor contract.
A strike deadline is set at the end of Oct. 13.
OCT. 14: WORKERS GO ON STRIKE AS UAW FAILS TO REACH DEAL
Deere workers begin a strike. The company says it does not
have an estimate of when employees affected by the strike would
resume activities or the timing for completion of talks with the
UAW.
OCT. 18: DEERE RESUMES NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE UAW
OCT. 20: AGRICULTURE SECRETARY VILSACK OFFERS SUPPORT TO
STRIKING WORKERS
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visits striking union
members and offers his support.
OCT. 21: DEERE GETS TEMPORARY INJUNCTION LIMITING STRIKING
WORKER PICKET LINE
An Iowa judge grants the company a temporary injunction
against striking union members who trespass on its Davenport
Works facility or block its entrance and exits.
The judge limits the number of picketers to no more than
four at each gate of the facility.
OCT. 30: DEERE, UAW AGREE ON NEW 6-YEAR CONTRACT
Deere & the UAW agree on a new six-year contract, pending a
vote by the striking workers.
NOV. 2: STRIKE CONTINUES AS WORKERS REJECT SECOND, IMPROVED
CONTRACT
About 55% of Deere's striking workers vote to reject a
second contract between the company and the UAW that bumped up
wages and bonus.
NOV. 3: DEERE CONSIDERS REJECTED OFFER AS "BEST AND FINAL";
STRIKE CONTINUES
Deere says its latest offer is the "best and final," adding
it would keep all options open as the strike continues. The
company and the union will continue talks, a Deere spokesperson
says.
NOV. 12: DEERE MAKES "LAST, BEST AND FINAL OFFER"
Deere makes a "last, best and final offer" that includes
"modest modifications" to its second contract offer, the
International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and
Agricultural Implement Workers of America said, without giving
further details.
NOV. 17: DEERE STRIKE TO END AS WORKERS VOTE TO APPROVE
CONTRACT
A majority of Deere & Co's striking workers vote to approve
a modified contract proposed by the farm equipment maker, ending
a near six-week strike.
