TIMELINE-Libya's tortuous push for peace and elections

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament confirmed on Wednesday
that parliamentary and presidential elections would be postponed
from Dec. 24.
Below is a timeline of Libya's peace process after years of
division between warring administrations in east and west:
Jan. 19, 2020 - Foreign powers meet in Berlin under U.N.
auspices to draw up a ceasefire deal and peace plan for Libya.
June 5, 2020 - The Libyan National Army (LNA), based in the
east, ends a 14-month assault on Tripoli, seat of the
internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
Oct. 23, 2020 - LNA representatives and pro-GNA armed forces
sign a ceasefire in Geneva, promising to withdraw foreign
mercenaries and reopen closed routes across front lines.
Oct. 26, 2020 - A blockade by eastern-based forces on oil
exports ends and the National Oil Corp (NOC) can boost oil
production, Libya's main source of revenue.
Nov. 11, 2020 - The U.N.-backed Libyan Political Dialogue
Forum (LPDF) that groups factions agrees on setting up a
transitional government and holding presidential and
parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, 2021.
Feb. 6, 2021 - LPDF chooses Abdulhamid Dbeibah as interim
prime minister and Mohamed al-Menfi as head of a three-man
presidency council. They have mandates to prepare for elections.
Mar. 10, 2021 - Libya's divided parliament holds its first
unified session in years, approving Dbeibah's cabinet and
handing powers to the new unified administration.
April 20, 2021 - Parliament rejects Dbeibah's budget and
divisions in Libya re-emerge as LNA forces turn away the prime
minister's security team at Benghazi airport in the east.
July 30, 2021 - A joint military committee agrees to reopen
the main coast road across the east-west front line but cannot
agree on removing mercenaries who remain on frontlines.
Sept. 9, 2021 - Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh issues a law
for the presidential election on Dec. 24. The High State
Council, an advisory body, rejects the law.
Sept. 21, 2021 - Parliament withdraws confidence from
Dbeibah's government, saying it can continue in a caretaker
capacity and indicating transitional arrangements will not be
supported after Dec. 24.
Oct. 4, 2021 - Parliament approves a new law for a
parliamentary vote, delaying it to a new date to be set in
January. The High State Council opposes the law.
Nov. 8, 2021 - The electoral commission starts registering
presidential candidates. The first round presidential vote is
set for Dec. 24 with a runoff 52 days later, when the
parliamentary vote will be held.
Nov. 14, 2021 - 95 candidates register for the presidential
race include Dbeibah, LNA commander Khalifa Haftar and Saif
al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, the autocrat whose
overthrow in 2011 set of a decade of chaos and violence.
Nov. 24, 2021 - The electoral commission disqualifies 25
candidates, including Gaddafi. Dbeibah and Haftar are approved.
Dec. 11, 2021 - The electoral commission says it is not
ready to publish full list of candidates, after disputes during
appeals over the qualification process, including armed efforts
to stop Gaddafi's legal team entering a court.
Dec. 22, 2021 - Parliament's electoral committee confirms it
will be impossible to hold the vote on time.
