TIMELINE-Trial of first person charged under HK security law ends a year after arrest

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - The trial of the first person
charged under the national security law in Hong Kong is set to
end on Tuesday, more than a year after he was accused of driving
his motorcycle into officers at a rally while carrying a flag
with a protest slogan.
Here is a timeline of events in this landmark case.
July 1, 2020 - Tong Ying-kit, now 24, is arrested shortly
after the enactment of the national security law at a protest
against the legislation, which punishes what China deems as
subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign
forces with up to life in prison.
Police say he drove his motorcycle into several officers,
injuring some of them, while carrying a flag reading "Liberate
Hong Kong, Revolution of our times."
July 3, 2020 - The Hong Kong government says the slogan
"Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," made popular
during mass 2019 pro-democracy protests, connotes separatism or
subversion.
Hours after the government's statement, Tong is charged with
terrorism and inciting separatism under the national security
law.
July 6, 2020 - A Hong Kong court denies bail to Tong, citing
Article 42 of the national security law, which states that "No
bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless
the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal
suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts
endangering national security."
Aug. 21, 2020 - Two judges of Hong Kong's High Court reject
Tong's writ for habeas corpus, which determines whether
detention is lawful, saying he should have instead sought a
review of an order to deny him bail.
Aug. 25, 2020 - Hong Kong's High Court rejects Tong's new
bail application.
Feb 5, 2021 - Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng informs Tong
that his trial will be heard by three judges appointed for
national security cases, instead of a jury, citing "the personal
safety of jurors and their family members".
Tong later files for a judicial review of the decision.
May 20, 2021 - Court of First Instance in the High Court
rejects the judicial review application, saying in a written
judgement "there is nothing inherently unreasonable in directing
a trial by a panel of three judges sitting without a jury, when
there is a perceived risk of the personal safety of jurors and
their family members or that due administration of justice might
be impaired”.
June 22, 2021 - Hong Kong's Court of Appeal upholds decision
to deny trial by jury.
June 23, 2021 - Tong's trial begins and he pleads not guilty
to all charges, including a new, alternative charge of dangerous
driving causing grievous bodily harm, which can lead to up to
seven years in prison.
July 20, 2021 - Tong's trial is expected to end after weeks
of debate focusing mainly on the meaning of the slogan on his
flag.
