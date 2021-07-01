Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TISSIUM : Appoints Romain Attard as Chief Financial Officer

07/01/2021 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today Romain Attard has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of TISSIUM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005319/en/

TISSIUM Appoints Romain Attard as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: TISSIUM)

TISSIUM Appoints Romain Attard as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: TISSIUM)

Mr. Attard joins TISSIUM with an extensive background in corporate finance and Equity Capital Markets having supported a number of mid-cap financing events in Europe and in the U.S, as well as originating and executing mergers and acquisitions among public and private companies.

The addition of Mr. Attard to TISSIUM’s leadership team is the latest in a series of executive appointments that include Chief Business Officer, Vice President of Global Regulatory and Clinical Affairs, and Vice President of Global Operations. With a full executive suite covering its operations across Europe and the U.S., TISSIUM is staffed to support the expansion it anticipates across the next few years and to scale operations as needed while building out its planned platform of products.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Romain to TISSIUM as we continue to advance and grow the company. His vast experience and deep financial knowledge will support our expansion at this critical time, ultimately helping to advance the TISSIUM platform as we remain focused on our goal of transforming tissue reconstruction. Romain is a great addition to an already strong international leadership team.”

Mr. Attard joins TISSIUM from ODDO BHF where he spent a decade working in corporate finance. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Public M&A and ECM. Notably, he supported numerous IPOs as well as capital increases, delistings, takeovers, and others.

Mr. Attard said: “I am excited to join TISSIUM to accelerate the build out of TISSIUM’s already impressive platform. TISSIUM is entering into a significant period of growth, and I look forward to playing a key role in the execution and further development of the company’s financial strategy as we move into the company’s next stage.”

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company’s platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM’s technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aTUPY  : reaches agreement to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron operations of Teksid
PR
07:16aOXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2021/2025 AND ADDITIONAL TRANSFER OF WARRANTS OF SERIES 2019 : 2
AQ
07:16aNOVOCURE  : Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer
BU
07:16aSUEZ  : North America Wins a Series of Water and Wastewater Service Contracts for Total Revenues of Over $223 Million
BU
07:15aL Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret & Co. on July 19th
GL
07:15aPVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:14aITT  : Announces Sale of Subsidiary Holding Legacy Liabilities to Delticus, an Affiliate of Warburg Pincus (Form 8-K)
PU
07:14aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION  : Opening remarks for the Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG), 30 June 2021
PU
07:14aPRUDENTIAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (Form 6-K)
PU
07:14aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits highest in 3 months as payrolls awaited
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

HOT NEWS