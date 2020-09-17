Log in
TJP Labs Inc. Receives Site License from Health Canada

09/17/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Pickering, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Site Licence from Health Canada.

"This license specifically authorizes the license-holder to manufacture, package, and label Natural Health Products," as described by Health Canada. The following site is considered to-be-in compliance with GMP requirements outlined in PART 3 of the Natural Health Products Regulations.

Site License Number: 302401 was issued by the Minister of Health under the authority of section 29 of the Natural Health Products Regulations to TJP Labs Inc. on August 28, 2020.

TJP Labs was previously granted COVID-19 emergency response from the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada on March 24, 2020, for the sole purpose of manufacturing antiseptic skin cleansers (i.e. hand sanitizers) as an interim measure and valid only for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency response. It has now received a full Site License to manufacture, package and label Natural Health Products.

David Richmond-Peck, CEO:

"This is an absolute win for our Ontario manufacturing facility and our ability to provide CANPALM hand sanitizer products and other essential PPE to combat the spread of COVID-19. As students return to school across Canada, our goal is to prepare and educate Canadians from British Colombia to Newfoundland to protect their families from Coronavirus's second wave. I have two children attending school in the TDSB. With newly reported case numbers increasing in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa, I will ensure TJP Labs gives everything we can to fight against the novel Coronavirus."

"David Richmond-Peck", CEO, TJP Labs Inc./Canpalm Brands International

About TJP Labs Inc.

TJP Labs opened its first of four facilities in July 2015 in Toronto, Ontario.

We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified and GMP/HACCP audited Canadian manufacturer specializing in local and multinational contract manufacturing for brands, retail chains and international distributors. We specialize in the production, co-packing and bottling services of Natural Health Products and household goods, ensuring that our customers can focus on sales.

TJP Labs is the brand owner and manufacturer of CANPALM Hand Sanitizer Gel and distributes these products across North America.

We currently manufacture OEM liquids for several international markets, including Canada, USA, UK, EU, Asia and the Middle East.

Health Canada Site License: 302401
FDA Establishment Identifier (FEI Number): 3014400962
EPA Company Number: 97648

For further information, please contact Sengkee Ahn at: 416-458-1925, or; sengkee@tjplabs.com

To learn more please visit:

Shop: www.canpalm.com

Corporate: www.tjplabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63991


© Newsfilecorp 2020
