TK Elevator : Canada strengthens position in Ontario by acquiring three elevator companies

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator Canada has acquired three companies that specialize in elevator modernization, service and repair in Ontario – Bay Elevator, Direct Elevator and True Canadian Elevator Maintenance Company. More than 100 employees from the three companies will join TK Elevator Canada, the leading vertical transportation company in Canada.

Leadership from the three companies, including Kyle Bourque from Bay Elevator, Mike Devine and Dave Hueson from Direct Elevator as well as Rob Wagner from True Canadian Elevator will join TK Elevator.

"Our commitment to providing the highest level of service is unparalleled in our industry and is a key reason TK Elevator is the most trusted elevator company in Canada. That commitment includes evaluating key partnerships and acquisitions that make our organization stronger," says Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada. "Bay Elevator, Direct Elevator and True Canadian share our commitment to top-notch service and modernization solutions, and the leadership from these three companies – along with their experienced workforce – will add depth to our current organization as well as strengthen our support for our new and existing customers."

Last year, TK Elevator Canada addressed a key service challenge by transforming its Engineering Center in Scarborough into the International Technical Services Centre in order to expand its ability to maintain and service competitor units. The only facility of its kind in Canada, which TK Elevator Canada invested millions in upgrading, was originally home to new installation and modernization engineering, Canadian board repair, elevator simulators, a customer showroom and a parts warehouse when it opened nearly three years ago.

Now, the revamped ITS Centre enhances those services by adding frontline field engineering phone and onsite support, specialized support services, additional technical training and documentation, diagnostic and specialty tools, board and drive repair, as well as new product support and collaboration. ITS will also provide the same services for competitors' elevators and escalators.

Also, in 2020, TK Elevator expanded its service and modernization footprint in Winnipeg when it purchased Winnipeg Elevator Group.

Across North America, TK Elevator has been acquiring key service partners and companies as part of its strategic approach to enhancing its service portfolio and personnel. That includes a variety of U.S. acquisitions, including Albany Elevator in 2021, Braun ThyssenKrupp in 2020, and O'Keefe Elevator and Nashville Machine Elevator in 2019.

"Our recent acquisitions in North America and the upgrades made to the ITS Centre reinforce the significant commitment we are making to our customers to provide the highest level of service possible," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America and Australia. "The future is very bright for TK Elevator in North America, and we will continue to explore ways we can continue to lead the elevator industry into a safer tomorrow."

