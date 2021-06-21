Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TM2 Launches Global Technology Metals Trading Platform

06/21/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Metals Market (TM2), the global technology metals marketplace, announced today it is live with Nasdaq technology to power its trading platform as well as distribute market data through its proprietary data channels. With global reach, TM2 provides access to a trading venue that enables institutional investors to trade a new asset class of high-value technology metals critical to global technology industries. TM2 leverages Nasdaq's cloud-deployed matching technology designed for robust and scalable operations offering investors a real-time price feed including detailed end-of-day trading statistics.

The metals traded on TM2 are 100% physically backed metals, allowing investors have direct title to the underlying physical metal. Through TM2's expanding custodian network with over 100 locations worldwide, metals can be listed, traded, or redeemed directly. In addition to expanding the types of asset classes available to investors, TM2 brings transparency to scarce and illiquid metals while institutionalizing trading and pricing on the global technology metals market.

"After a successful launch to select clients, we are very excited to open our doors to all investors and metals counterparties," said Petur Georgesson, Founder and CEO of TM2. "TM2 possesses the tech and accumulated experience to build a profitable marketplace for tech metals trading, as well as the assets to become a leading global market and trading group." 

"As a technology and data provider to the capital markets and beyond, we are pleased to support TM2 in their journey to build a leading technology metals market," said Andy Green, Vice President and Head of EMEA, Market Technology, Nasdaq. "By leveraging Nasdaq's market technology and data capabilities TM2 can bolster its platform and flexibly scale its marketplace as it evolves."

TM2 Boiler Plate:

Technology Metals Market is a global issuing and trading platform for technology metals connecting institutional investors, industrial hedgers, physical markets, proprietary traders, and retail investors with metal issuers, miners, refiners, recyclers, and mints. 

These metals are fundamentally irreplaceable inputs to the 21st Century product supply chain. TM2's market data service provides real-time full order book coverage on technology metals on the TM2 Platform.

TM2 has over 70 team members across 6 offices and a strong network of partners across the globe. Deep research and interaction with 1500+ companies across 35+ metal verticals result in an unprecedented origination and data extraction process. 

The financial products TM2 offers are physical metals that are 100% physically backed and can be bought and traded on the TM2 Platform with instantaneous settlement while being safely kept and insured across a network of trusted commodity custodians.

Media Contact:

Technology Metals Market Ltd.
Andrea Valencia, Marketing Manager
140 Brompton Road, London United Kingdom, SW31HY
Andrea@tm2.com

Ricardo Bebiano, Marketing Team
Ricardo@tm2.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tm2-launches-global-technology-metals-trading-platform-301315836.html

SOURCE TM2 (Technology Metals Market)


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:09aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä and Schneider Electric develop fit-for-purpose reliable power system reference design for lithium mines lacking grid access
PU
04:09aFULFILLMENT FAIL : Vendor Botches Potential Customer's Experience
PU
04:08aFTSE Falls, Morrisons Bid Boosts Supermarket Shares
DJ
04:07aGO P L C  : Malta renews 3-year contract with Anam for Managed SMS Firewall Services
AQ
04:07aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ  : Munksjö advances with investment at Malmedy plant to expand production capacity
AQ
04:07aAMAZON COM  : Bedsure Home Offers Millions of Customers Summer-Ready Products for Prime Day 2021
AQ
04:07aDAI ICHI LIFE  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04:07aBIFFA  : 'Resourceful, Responsible' - Sustainability Report
PU
04:06aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED  : Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:06aHealth, new Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat by Giannuzzi opened its doors
GL
Latest news "Companies"