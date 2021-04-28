Log in
TMCF APPLAUDS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN HBCUs and PBIs WITHIN THE AMERICAN FAMILIES PLAN

04/28/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
WASHINGTON, DC, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Biden Administration unveiled the American Families Plan. 

Through the Plan, President Biden is re-emphasizing his commitment to investing in education as a down payment on America’s future. Most notably, the American Families Plan proposes a $46 billion investment in HBCUs, TCUs, PBIs and other MSIs, including increasing funding for Title III and Title V programs by $5 billion and a new $39 billion program that provides two years of subsidized tuition for families earning less than $125,000 enrolled at a four-year HBCU, TCU, PBI or other MSI. In addition, the plan calls for increasing the maximum Pell award by $1400 per student. 

“The American Families plan has the potential to be a game-changer not only for HBCUs, PBIs and their students, but for all working families across America,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).  “Significantly expanding access to higher education for low and middle-income students, more specifically at HBCUs and PBIs, has long been the top priority for TMCF. The American Families Plan would bring this long sought-after dream into reality.”

As the 117th Congress considers the American Families Plan, TMCF looks forward to working with Congress and the Biden Administration on this and other legislation to help ensure that students continue to have access to an affordable college education.

 

Chevonne Mansfield
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
401-867-1313
chevonne.mansfield@tmcf.org

