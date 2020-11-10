Log in
TNS : Makes Key Strategic Appointment

11/10/2020 | 09:13am EST

Promotes Industry Veteran To Lead Its Communications Market Business

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has appointed Bill Versen to the new position of President, Commmunications Market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005635/en/

Bill Versen of TNS (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Versen of TNS (Photo: Business Wire)

Versen, who joined TNS in 2018 as TNS’ Chief Product Officer (CPO), has a long tenure in telecom, technology, product management and marketing. In addition to his new responsibilities, he will continue in his role as TNS’ CPO, where over the past two years he has worked to unify TNS’ product development, product management and marketing groups.

As President of TNS’ Communications Market business, Versen will be responsible for sales and the go-to-market strategy for this market segment of TNS’ business. He will also continue to lead marketing and product development across all TNS.

“I am extremely proud to embrace this expanded role and what it means to the growth of TNS,” said Versen. “Leading our Commuications Market business is a great responsibility as we reimagine technology’s application in this sector. We will continue listening to our customers and providing innovative solutions that address their most pressing problems.”

With a deep background in technology and telecommunications, Versen has held senior management positions with Motorola, 3Com/US Robotics, Verizon and Harman International. At Harman, Versen was responsible for crafting the connected car strategy and working with global car manufacturers to bring integrated and cloud services to owners and applications.

“Bill’s appointment is a significant development for TNS as we continue to refine our short and long-term growth plans and strategies,” said Mike Keegan, TNS’ Chief Executive Officer. “His multi-disciplinary background in product, development, and marketing makes him uniquely qualified to understand the customer’s voice and to translate that into delivering critical business solutions.

“Bill’s leadership can be seen in the growth of our market-leading TNS Call Guardian solution which protects subscribers from unwanted robocalls at four of the top five US wireless providers.”

“The strength of TNS is its people,” added Versen. “Our developers, product managers, marketers and sales personnel are passionate in their commitment to satisfying our customers’ growing expectations. I am enthusiastic to lead such a talented and motivated team that continues to create innovative solutions.”

TNS is one of the leading global providers of infrastructure as a service solutions for mission-critical applications and a trusted partner to thousands of financial institutions, telecommunications providers and retailers around the world. Doing business since 1990, TNS provides services to customers in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information please visit www.tnsi.com.

ENDS


© Business Wire 2020
