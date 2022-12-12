Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TOP NEWS: UK economy grows in October, beating market expectations

12/12/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The UK economy grew in October, with the nation's economy now estimated to be 0.4% larger than its pre-pandemic size, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics on Monday.

Monthly real gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.5% in October from the month before, following a fall of 0.6% in September from August. Market consensus, as cited by FXStreet, had expected the UK economy to contract by 0.1% in October.

The services sector grew by 0.6% in October from September, and was the main driver of GDP growth according to the ONS.

Industrial production was flat in October, and the construction sector grew by 0.8%, its fourth consecutive increase.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP fell by 0.3%. October GDP was up 1.5% compared with the same month last year.

Total imports of goods decreased by GBP1.4 billion, or 2.6%, in October against the prior month because of falling imports from non-EU countries. Total exports of goods fell by GBP700 million, or 2.2%, with exports to both EU and non-EU countries falling.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Economy"
02:51aEU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund
RE
02:49aLockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into U.S. custody
RE
02:42aSouth African rand slips at start of busy data week
RE
02:40aChina foreign ministry: senior u.s. delegation met with chinese…
RE
02:35aChina slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet
RE
02:35aChina foreign ministry, on u.s. imposing sanctions on two senior…
RE
02:35aTurkey Current-Account Deficit Narrowed Sharply on Month in October
DJ
02:27aMicrosoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal
RE
02:27aAustralia steps up action to drive down energy prices
RE
02:26aUkraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as -2-
3China stocks retreat on concerns of rising COVID cases
4Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive
5Japan's Nikkei falls as tech stocks drag ahead of Fed meet

HOT NEWS