TOP NEWS: UK economy grows in October, beating market expectations

(Alliance News) - The UK economy grew in October, with the nation's economy now estimated to be 0.4% larger than its pre-pandemic size, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics on Monday.

Monthly real gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.5% in October from the month before, following a fall of 0.6% in September from August. Market consensus, as cited by FXStreet, had expected the UK economy to contract by 0.1% in October.

The services sector grew by 0.6% in October from September, and was the main driver of GDP growth according to the ONS.

Industrial production was flat in October, and the construction sector grew by 0.8%, its fourth consecutive increase.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP fell by 0.3%. October GDP was up 1.5% compared with the same month last year.

Total imports of goods decreased by GBP1.4 billion, or 2.6%, in October against the prior month because of falling imports from non-EU countries. Total exports of goods fell by GBP700 million, or 2.2%, with exports to both EU and non-EU countries falling.

