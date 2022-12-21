TOP NEWS: UK public sector borrowing reaches GBP22 billion in November

(Alliance News) - UK public sector borrowing ballooned in November, according to Office for National Statistics, due to the government's energy support schemes and high inflation.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks jumped to GBP22.0 billion, which was GBP13.9 billion higher than in November of 2021.

Borrowing reached its highest level for November since monthly records began in 1993, ONS said.

GBP1.9 million was spent on the Energy Bill Support Scheme during the month, and the Energy Price Guarantee led a GBP4.8 billion increase in other subsidies from last November.

Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks and the Bank of England reached a total of GBP21.20 billion, surpassing the GBP13.37 billion in October, which was revised upwards from GBP12.73 billion.

Total public spending was GBP98.9 billion in November, with central government spending of GBP82.0 billion, which was GBP13.5 billion more than November 2021.

Total public sector receipts were GBP76.9 billion, with central government tax receipts making up GBP51.6 million of this figure.

"Since mid-2021, the cost of servicing central government debt has increased considerably. These rising costs do not principally reflect recent increases in the level of government debt," ONS explained.

"Instead, the recent high levels of debt interest payable are largely a result of higher inflation, with the interest payable on index-linked gilts rising in line with the retail prices index."

The interest payable on central government debt was GBP7.3 billion, of which GBP4.3 billion reflects the impact of inflation.

