Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

TOP NEWS: UK retail sales drop 6.9% annually in September

10/21/2022 | 07:18am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK retail sales suffered a bigger-than-expected decline in September, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics on Friday.

Retail sales fell 6.9% annually in September, with the decline accelerating from a 5.6% fall in August. It also was worse than FXStreet-cited market consensus, which had expected a fall of just 5%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.4% in September, with the decline easing slightly from 1.7% in August. However, sales saw a steeper fall than expected, with consensus expecting a 0.5% drop.

Excluding fuel, September sales fell 1.5% on a monthly basis, compared to 1.7% in August. Annually, sales excluding fuel fell 6.2%, compared to 5.3% in August.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
02:36aRenault cfo: says we should see positive trend on working capita…
RE
02:34aRenault cfo: on dealer inventory, thinks should normalise at end…
RE
02:34aDeliveroo says full-year revenue will be at lower end of range
RE
02:34aIN BRIEF: Anglesey Mining hails rare minerals assay results in Wales
AI
02:33aRenault cfo: will have to pass part of the financial costs rise…
RE
02:33aUK's Rightmove appoints Johan Svanstrom as next CEO
RE
02:33aHERMES : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
02:31aInvitation : INVISIO invites you to a conference call October 28 at 10:00 CEST
AQ
02:31aEpiroc to acquire U.S. manufacturer of excavator attachments
AQ
02:31aInterim report 2022, July - September
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Worries Over Global Rate Hikes to Continue Weigh..
2Stora Enso Oyj Interim Report January-September 2022
3Rock Tech Announces Granting of Stock Options
4Forvia upgrades full-year sales guidance
5TOMRA: 3Q 2022 - Record high revenues, growth in order intake and order..

HOT NEWS