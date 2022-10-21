TOP NEWS: UK retail sales drop 6.9% annually in September

(Alliance News) - UK retail sales suffered a bigger-than-expected decline in September, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics on Friday.

Retail sales fell 6.9% annually in September, with the decline accelerating from a 5.6% fall in August. It also was worse than FXStreet-cited market consensus, which had expected a fall of just 5%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.4% in September, with the decline easing slightly from 1.7% in August. However, sales saw a steeper fall than expected, with consensus expecting a 0.5% drop.

Excluding fuel, September sales fell 1.5% on a monthly basis, compared to 1.7% in August. Annually, sales excluding fuel fell 6.2%, compared to 5.3% in August.

