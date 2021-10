TOP U.S. DIPLOMAT IN TAIWAN SAYS U.S. IS COMMITTED TO HELPING TAIWAN FOR ITS ABILITY TO DEFEND ITSELF 10/28/2021 | 11:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TOP U.S. DIPLOMAT IN TAIWAN SAYS U.S. IS COMMITTED TO HELPING TAIWAN FOR ITS ABILITY TO DEFEND ITSELF

ę Reuters 2021 Latest news "Economy & Forex"