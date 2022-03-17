TOP WRAP 13-Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; U.S. warns China on aiding Moscow

(Adds U.S. citizen killed while waiting in bread line,
Ukrainian evacuations through humanitarian corridors, Russia
pulling U.N. vote on Ukraine)
* War enters fourth week
* U.S. says China might assist Russia's stalled forces
* Theatre blown up in besieged Mariupol
* 53 civilians killed in Chernihiv, governor says
* Negotiators still far apart in talks
KYIV/LVIV/WASHINGTON, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - As
Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian
cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday that China
might assist Moscow with military equipment as the war entered
its fourth week.
Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling
as rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from
the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries
met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far
apart.
Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's
assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb. 24,
further dashing Moscow's expectations of a swift victory and the
removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.
Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the
West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of
relenting. His government says it is counting on China to help
Russia withstand blows to its economy.
The United States, which this week announced $800 million in
new military aid to Kyiv, is concerned that Beijing is
"considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment
to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
President Joe Biden will make clear to China's President Xi
Jiping in a call Friday that Beijing "will bear responsibility
for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we
will not hesitate to impose costs," Blinken told reporters.
China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or
call it an invasion. It says it recognizes Ukraine's sovereignty
but that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be
addressed.
While the United States says it wants to avoid direct
confrontation with Russia, Chinese military aid to Moscow would
pit Washington and Beijing -- the world's two biggest powers --
on opposite sides of the largest assault on a European state
since World War Two.
SIDES FAR APART
The war has settled into a grinding pattern of sieges of
cities, with Ukrainian officials reporting Russian attacks on
schools, hospitals and cultural facilities.
The United Nations human rights office in Geneva said it had
recorded 2,032 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine - 780
killed and 1,252 injured.
Some 3.2 million civilians, mostly women and children, have
now fled to neighboring countries, the United Nations said. A
Ukrainian official said some 3,810 people were evacuated through
humanitarian corridors on Thursday, a far smaller number than
Wednesday.
A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian
negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an
agreement had yet to be reached.
"Our delegation is putting in colossal effort," Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Our delegation... is ready to
work around the clock - but unfortunately we don't see such zeal
from the Ukrainian side."
Moscow has previously said it was close to agreeing to a
formula that would keep Ukraine neutral, one of its demands.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the
negotiations were complicated. "The positions of the parties are
different. For us, fundamental issues are inviolable," he said.
Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate an end to the
war but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. It is
sticking to its core position that it retain sovereignty over
areas occupied since 2014 by Russian and pro-Russian forces.
Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to
subjugate a neighbor Putin calls an artificial state. Moscow
says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy addressed the German Bundestag by video
link on Thursday, pulling no punches in a speech that invoked
the Holocaust and the Berlin Wall, and seemed intended to shame
pro-Russian politicians in Germany, Moscow's main energy buyer.
"Every year politicians repeat 'never again'," said
Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish heritage, citing a slogan used to
mark the Holocaust.
"And now we see that these words are simply worthless. In
Europe a people is being destroyed, they are trying to destroy
everything that is dear to us, what we live for."
DIGGING FOR SURVIVORS
The Russians have failed to capture a major city in the face
of spirited resistance from Ukrainian forces protecting
residential areas under daily bombardment.
Rescuers in Mariupol, a southern port city, dug survivors
from the rubble of a theater that officials said had been hit by
an air strike on Wednesday as civilians took shelter there from
bombardments. Russia denies striking the theater.
Mariupol has suffered the worst humanitarian catastrophe of
the war, with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in
basements with no food, water or power. City officials say they
are still not able to estimate the number of casualties from the
theater.
"Yesterday and today, despite continuous shelling, rubble is
being cleared as much as is possible and people are being
rescued. Information about victims is still being clarified,"
the city council said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
the allegation that Russia had bombed the theater was a lie, and
that "Russia's armed forces don't bomb towns and cities."
At the United Nations, diplomats said the Security Council
will no longer vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid
access and civilian protection in Ukraine as Russia's U.N. envoy
accused Western countries of a pressure campaign against the
measure.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday it has
verified 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that
have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health
workers.
"In any conflict, attacks on healthcare are a violation of
international humanitarian law," WHO Director-General Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council, without
specifying who was to blame for the attacks.
BLOODY SHEET
Northeastern and northwestern suburbs of Kyiv have suffered
heavy damage but the capital itself has held firm, under a
curfew and subjected to deadly rocket attacks nightly.
A building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district was extensively
damaged. As residents cleared glass, a man knelt weeping by the
body of a woman covered in a bloody sheet.
Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk
said Russian forces had made no significant advances around Kyiv
in the past 24-48 hours and had resorted to "chaotic" shelling.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are making every effort to stop
the enemy attacking from that area," he told a press briefing in
Kyiv. He said several residential buildings had been damaged by
downed missiles, causing civilian deaths.
"This is a war crime," he said, but gave no exact numbers.
British military intelligence said on Thursday that Russia's
invasion has largely stalled on all fronts, with Russian forces
suffering heavy losses and making minimal progress on land, sea
or air in recent days.
Viacheslav Chaus, governor of the region centered on the
frontline northern city of Chernihiv, said 53 civilians had been
killed there in the past 24 hours. The toll could not be
independently verified.
One of those killed in Chernihiv was a U.S. citizen, Jimmy
Hill, who was gunned down while waiting in a bread line, his
family said.
"His body was found in the street," his sister wrote on
Facebook.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Peter Graff, Angus
MacSwan and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Gareth Jones
and Cynthia Osterman)