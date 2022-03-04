TOP WRAP 2-Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked

(Adds reports from Ukraine on troop movements, quote from
refugee)
* Russia blocks Facebook, BBC and Deutsche Welle websites
* NATO says 'no' to no-fly-zones over Ukraine
* Irish foreign minister says more EU sanctions coming
* Lviv prepares for child casualties
LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia blocked
Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that gave
Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent
journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media
to suspend reporting in the country.
War raged in Ukraine for a 10th day on Saturday as Russian
troops besieged and bombarded cities in the biggest attack on a
European state since World War Two.
The fighting has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage
of sanctions that are increasingly isolating Moscow and fears in
the West of a wider global conflict that has been unthought-of
for decades.
Moscow says its invasion is a "special operation" to capture
individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists, and has denied
targeting civilians.
Ukraine’s state service of special communications and
protection of information says Russian forces have focussed
efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, the second-biggest city,
while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.
Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armored column that has been
stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, came under
renewed assault, with explosions audible from the city center.
Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne cited authorities in Sumy,
about 300 km (190 miles) east of Kyiv, as saying that there is a
risk of fighting in the city's streets, urging residents to stay
in shelters.
Russian forces also have encircled and shelled the
southeastern port city of Mariupol - a key prize. There is no
water, heat or electricity and food is running out, according to
Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
"We are simply being destroyed," he said.
President Vladimir Putin's actions have drawn almost
universal condemnation, and many countries have imposed heavy
sanctions as the West balances punishment with avoiding a
widening of the conflict.
Fighting back in the information war, Russia's parliament
passed a law on Friday imposing a prison term of up to 15 years
for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military.
"This law will force punishment - and very tough punishment
- on those who lied and made statements which discredited our
armed forces," said Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the
Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.
Russia is blocking Facebook for restricting state-backed
channels and the websites of the BBC, Deutsche Welle and Voice
of America.
CNN and CBS News said they would stop broadcasting in
Russia, and other outlets removed Russian-based journalists'
bylines as they assessed the situation.
MORE SANCTIONS ON THE WAY?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to press
Washington for more help in a Zoom call with the full U.S.
Senate at 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Saturday.
The United States is weighing cuts to imports of Russian oil
and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers
as lawmakers fast-track a bill that would ban Russian energy
imports. Global oil prices surged over 20% this week on fears of
supply shortages, posing a risk to global economic
growth.
At a meeting on Friday, NATO allies rejected Ukraine's
appeal for no-fly zones, saying they were increasing support but
that stepping in directly could make the situation worse.
"We have a responsibility ... to prevent this war from
escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more
dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human
suffering," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Zelenskiy slammed the summit as "weak" and "confused."
"It was clear that not everyone considers the battle for
Europe's freedom to be the number one goal," he said.
More EU sanctions were coming, potentially including a ban
on Russian-flagged ships in European ports and blocking imports
of steel, timber, aluminum or coal, said Irish Foreign Minister
Simon Coveney.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday that talks with
Ukraine on peacefully ending the conflict had "not moved from
the starting point," Tass news agency said.
HUMANITARIAN DISASTER
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding, with more than 1
million people seeking refuge in western Ukraine and in
neighboring countries.
Thousands of people waited for hours on Friday outside the
railway station at the western city of Lviv to board trains
heading to Poland. Families arrived with few belongings. Some
were in wheelchairs, others accompanied by pet dogs and cats,
uncertain about their fate.
"All we took with us is the bare necessities," said Yana
Tebyakina. "A change of clothes. That's it. All the rest we left
behind, all our lives stayed back at home."
A Friday attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the
largest in Europe, about 140 miles (230 km) west of Mariupol,
brought the conflict to a perilous moment, but officials later
said the facility was safe.
The plant and adjacent territory were now being guarded by
Russian troops, Moscow's envoy to the United Nations said.
The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said
the world had narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe.
The attack reflected a "dangerous new escalation" in
Russia's invasion, she said during an emergency U.N. Security
Council meeting, demanding assurances from Moscow that such an
assault would not happen again.
Russian forces have made their biggest advances in the
south, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city,
Kherson, this week. Bombing has worsened in recent days in the
northeast cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said an
advance had been halted on the southern port of Mykolayiv. If
captured, the city of 500,000 people would be the biggest yet to
fall.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets, Aleksandar
Vasovic in Ukraine, John Irish in Paris, Francois Murphy in
Vienna, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and other Reuters bureaux;
Writing by Peter Graff, Angus MacSwan, Costas Pitas and Kim
Coghill; Editing by Frances Kerry, Jon Boyle, Toby Chopra,
Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)