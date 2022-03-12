TOP WRAP 3-Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says it hopes humanitarian corridors can open

(Recasts with fighting near Kyiv, plans for evacuations)
* Bulk of Russian ground forces outside Kyiv, says UK
* Ukraine says it hopes several humanitarian corridors will
open
* U.S. sanctions hit top Kremlin staff, oligarchs
* EU to impose new sanctions on Russia
* Civilians huddle underground as Russia bombards cities
LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - Fighting raged northwest
of Kyiv on Saturday, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25
km (16 miles) from the center of the Ukrainian capital, while
several other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling,
the UK Defence Ministry said.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she
hoped that several humanitarian corridors would open on Saturday
for thousands of residents in the bombarded cities, including
from the besieged port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.
"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes
will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to
guarantee the ceasefire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video
address after repeated evacuation efforts this week failed.
At least 1,582 civilians in the southeastern city of
Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a
12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on
Friday. It was not possible to verify casualty figures.
Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on
Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media
reported, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war had
reached a "strategic turning point."
Russian forces appeared to be regrouping, possibly for a
fresh offensive which could target the capital Kyiv in a few
days, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday. In a Saturday
update, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued and
the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained
encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
Efforts to isolate Russia economically have stepped up, with
the United States imposing new sanctions on senior Kremlin
officials and Russian oligarchs and the European Union set to
strip Russia of its privileged trade status on Saturday.
With the Russian assault in its third week, Zelenskiy, who
has rallied his people with a series of addresses from the
capital Kyiv, said Ukraine had "already reached a strategic
turning point."
"It is impossible to say how many days we still have (ahead
of us) to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it," he
said. "We are already moving towards our goal, our victory."
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian
billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President
Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest
punishment for Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for
enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across
the country on Friday in the biggest assault on a European
country since World War Two. Satellite images showed them firing
artillery as they advanced on Kyiv.
The fighting has created more than 2 million refugees, and
thousands of Ukrainians are trapped in besieged cities.
As hundreds sheltered in Kharkiv metro stations, Nastya, a
young girl lying on a makeshift bed on the floor of a train
carriage, said she had been there for over a week, unable to
move around much and ill with a virus.
"I'm scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very
scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course,"
she said.
Putin calls the invasion a "special operation" to disarm
Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and
Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice
that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.
PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL
The governor of the Kharkiv region on the Russian border,
said a psychiatric hospital had been hit, and the mayor of the
city of Kharkiv said about 50 schools there had been destroyed.
In the southern city of Mariupol, the city council said at
least 1,582 civilians had been killed by Russian shelling and a
12-day blockade that has left hundreds of thousands trapped with
no food, water, heat or power.
Moscow denies targeting civilians.
Russia's defense ministry said the Black Sea port was
surrounded, while Vereshchuk said Russian shelling prevented
people from leaving along a humanitarian corridor on Friday.
"The situation is critical," Ukrainian interior ministry
adviser Vadym Denysenko said.
Western countries meanwhile took more economic steps to try
to force Putin to end his assault.
President Joe Biden, who this week banned U.S. imports of
Russian oil, said the G7 industrial powers would revoke Russia's
"most favored nation" trade status. He also banned U.S. imports
of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the
EU would on Saturday suspend Moscow's privileged trade and
economic treatment, crack down on its use of crypto-assets, and
ban the import of iron and steel goods from Russia, as well as
the export of luxury goods in the other direction.
GEARING UP
Russia's main force had been stalled north of Kyiv, having
failed in what Western analysts say was an initial plan for a
lightning assault.
But images taken on Friday and released by private U.S.
satellite firm Maxar showed Russian forces were continuing to
deploy closer to Kyiv and firing artillery toward residential
areas, according to the company's analysis.
Multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread
damage was seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of
Kyiv, Maxar said. Reuters could not independently verify the
images.
Britain's intelligence update said Russian ground forces
were still making only limited progress, hampered by logistical
problems and Ukrainian resistance.
The Ukrainian general staff said Russian forces were
regrouping after taking heavy losses. Ukrainian troops had
pushed some back to "unfavorable positions" near the Belarus
border, it said.
Kyiv's mayor, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali
Klitschko, said the capital had enough essential supplies to
last a couple of weeks. Supply lines remained open.
BELARUS
At a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko,
Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with
Kyiv, but did not elaborate.
Ukraine has raised the prospect of Moscow's ally Belarus
entering the war, accusing Russia of staging "false flag" air
attacks on Belarus from Ukraine to provide an excuse. The
Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment.
Moscow might not have sufficient troops to achieve its
goals, said Mathieu Boulegue, an expert at London's Chatham
House think tank.
"You can't invade a country on a one-on-one ratio" of
troops, Boulegue told Reuters. "Nobody has done it, which means
that either something was wrong or they had very wrong
assumptions."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Peter Graff, Angus
MacSwan, Matt Spetalnick and Michael Perry; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski, Kevin Liffey, Daniel Wallis and William Mallard,
Philippa Fletcher)