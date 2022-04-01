TOP WRAP 4-Ukraine negotiations to resume, Europe faces Russia gas deadline

(Adds detail)
* Talks resume, humanitarian corridor for Mariupol to open
* Moscow demands European gas buyers pay in roubles
* Europe says it will not be 'blackmailed'
* Zelenskiy points to 'battles ahead' in Donbas
TROSTYANETS/LVIV, Ukraine, April 1 (Reuters) - European
buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in
roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the
five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for
further attacks in the south and east.
Ukrainian authorities were hoping to evacuate more residents
from the besieged southern port of Mariupol on Friday after
Russia agreed to open a humanitarian corridor, but several
previous deals have collapsed amid mutual recriminations.
Moscow's invasion of its neighbor has killed thousands,
sent millions fleeing and galvanized the United States and
allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian
government entities, businesses and oligarchs.
Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA
news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.
"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered ... the
irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively
affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," Nikolai
Kobrinets told the news agency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest
cards on Thursday, demanding European energy buyers start paying
in roubles from Friday or have existing contracts halted.
European governments rejected Putin's ultimatum, with the
continent's biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling
it "blackmail."
The energy showdown has huge ramifications for Europe as
U.S. officials circle the globe to keep pressure on Putin to
stop an invasion that has uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's 44
million people.
The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency
meeting on Friday to discuss a new release of strategic oil
reserves alongside a U.S. plan to pump massive supplies starting
in May to cool oil prices that had soared more than 30% this
year largely as a result of the Ukraine war.
The war also threatens to disrupt global food supplies, with
a U.S. government official sharing images of what they said was
damage to Ukrainian grain storage facilities.
'BATTLES AHEAD'
Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a "special
military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine. Western countries
say Putin's real aim was to topple Ukraine's government.
At talks this week, Moscow said it would reduce offensives
near the capital Kyiv and in the north as a goodwill gesture and
focus on "liberating" the southeastern Donbas region.
Kyiv and its allies say Russia is instead trying to regroup
after taking losses from a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has
recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic areas in the
northeast and southwest.
Ukraine's general staff said Russian troops have started a
partial withdrawal from the Kyiv region towards Belarus and were
taking looted vehicles with them.
British military intelligence said Ukrainian forces had
retaken a couple of villages between Kyiv and Chernihiv. Both
the capital and Chernihiv had been subjected to continued air
and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity
in these areas, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.
Video footage from Irpin, on the western fringe of Kyiv,
showed destroyed Russian tanks amid bombed out buildings and
Ukrainian authorities removing victims in body bags.
"We knew they (Russians) were being pushed out but when our
army came then I fully understood we have been liberated. It was
happiness beyond imagination," said Irpin resident Lilia
Ristich.
In a fresh development, a fuel depot in the Russian city of
Belgorod near the Ukraine border was on fire and the regional
governor said it had been attacked by two Ukrainian military
helicopters. If confirmed, it would be the first Ukrainian
airstrike on Russian soil.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of "battles
ahead" in Donbas and the besieged southern port city of
Mariupol.
"We still need to go down a very difficult path to get
everything we want," Zelenskiy said.
Peace negotiations are set to resume by video conference on
Friday. Seeking to bolster its position, Moscow is redeploying
forces from Russian-backed breakaway regions in Georgia to
Ukraine, Britain's defense ministry wrote on Twitter.
The reinforcements indicated Russia had sustained unexpected
losses, it said.
U.S. and European officials say Putin has been misled by
generals about his military's dire performance.
HUMANITARIAN HOPES
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 45
buses sent to evacuate people from Mariupol had been stopped on
Thursday by Russian forces outside Berdyansk, about 75 km to the
west.
"Tomorrow we will continue trying to push through a
humanitarian corridor to Mariupol so as not to leave our people
on their own," she said in an online post.
In a Facebook post, the general staff said Ukrainian forces
were still holding Mariupol, a gateway to the Black Sea which
links a strategic corridor between Donbas and the
Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula.
The mayor's office estimates 5,000 people have died.
Tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with scant
food, water and other supplies in the city that was once home to
400,000 people but has been pulverized by bombardment.
Elsewhere, there was evidence of Ukraine's successful
counter-attack in Trostyanets, an eastern town. Burned-out
Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered muddy roads.
"We spent 30 days in the basement with small children. The
children are shaking, even still," said a woman named Larisa.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lincoln Feast;
