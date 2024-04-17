RPT-TOSHIBA WEIGHS CUTTING 5,000 JOBS IN JAPAN - NIKKEI
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
ASML reports Q1 earnings of $1.3 billion, worse than expected new bookings
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of 1.22 billion euros ($1.30 billion), and a worse-than-expected inflow of new bookings of 3.6 billion euros.
ASML Orders Miss Forecasts as Chip Makers Await Demand Recovery -- Update
ASML Orders Miss Forecasts as Chip Makers Await Demand Recovery -- 2nd Update
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Toshiba Weighs Cutting 5,000 Jobs In Japan - Nikkei…