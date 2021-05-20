TPEx Taipei Exchange : Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031 will be listed on the TPEx from 24 May, 2021.

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031 will be listed on the TPEx from 24 May, 2021.

Date: 2021/05/21

1. Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

2. Notes offered: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031

(1) Code: F14234

(2) Short name: P21CGMHI11

(3) Currency and issue amount: USD 63,000,000

(4) Issue price: 100%

(5) Issue date: 24 May 2021

(6) Maturity date: 24 May 2031

(7) Tenor: 10 years

(8) Coupon type: Fixed

(9) Subject to selling restrictions: Yes

3. For more details, please refer to the full terms and conditions of the Notes as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

