TPEx Taipei Exchange : Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031 will be listed on the TPEx from 24 May, 2021.

05/20/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031 will be listed on the TPEx from 24 May, 2021.

Date: 2021/05/21

1. Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
2. Notes offered: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. USD 63,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 24 May 2031
(1) Code: F14234
(2) Short name: P21CGMHI11
(3) Currency and issue amount: USD 63,000,000
(4) Issue price: 100%
(5) Issue date: 24 May 2021
(6) Maturity date: 24 May 2031
(7) Tenor: 10 years
(8) Coupon type: Fixed
(9) Subject to selling restrictions: Yes
3. For more details, please refer to the full terms and conditions of the Notes as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 02:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS