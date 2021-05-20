TPEx Taipei Exchange : Far Eastern New Century Corporation 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bond issue in 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from May 24, 2021.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bond issue in 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from May 24, 2021.

Date: 2021/05/20

1. Issuer: Far Eastern New Century Corporation

2. Bond Name: Far Eastern New Century Corporation 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bond issue in 2021.

(1) Code: B50168

(2) Issue amount: TWD 1.2 billion

(3) Issue price: 100%

(4) Issue date: May 24, 2021

(5) Maturity date: May 24, 2026

(6) Tenor: 5 years

(7) Coupon rate: 0.52%

(8) The bond is subject to selling restrictions.

(9) The bond has been acquired social bond accreditation, and will be listed on the TPEx as social bonds.

3. For the full terms and conditions of the bonds, please refer to the legal documentation as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

