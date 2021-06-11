TPEx Taipei Exchange : O-Bank Co.,Ltd. 1st. Subordinate Financial Debentures Issue in 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from June 25, 2021.

O-Bank Co.,Ltd. 1st. Subordinate Financial Debentures Issue in 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from June 25, 2021.

Date: 2021/06/11

1. Issuer: O-Bank Co.,Ltd.

2. Bond Name: O-Bank Co.,Ltd. 1st. Subordinate Financial Debentures Issue in 2021

(1) Code: G11739

(2) Issue amount: TWD 1 Billion

(3) Issue price: 100%

(4) Issue date: June 25, 2021

(5) Maturity date: June 25, 2028

(6) Tenor: 7 Years

(7) Coupon rate: 0.90%

(8) The bond is subject to selling restrictions.

3. For the full terms and conditions of the bonds, please refer to the legal documentation as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

