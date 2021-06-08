TPEx Taipei Exchange : TAIWAN POWER COMPANY 2ND UNSECURED BOND ISSUE IN 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021.

TAIWAN POWER COMPANY 2ND UNSECURED BOND ISSUE IN 2021 will be listed on the TPEx from June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021.

Date: 2021/06/09

1. Issuer: TAIWAN POWER COMPANY

2. Bond Name: TAIWAN POWER COMPANY 2ND UNSECURED BOND-A ISSUE IN 2021

(1) Code: B903XU

(2) Issue amount: TWD 6.4 billion

(3) Issue price: 100%

(4) Issue date: June 15, 2021

(5) Maturity date: June 15, 2026

(6) Tenor: 5 years

(7) Coupon rate: 0.44%

(8) The bond is subject to selling restrictions.

3. Bond Name: TAIWAN POWER COMPANY 2ND UNSECURED BOND-B ISSUE IN 2021

(1) Code: B903XV

(2) Issue amount: TWD 7.85 billion

(3) Issue price: 100%

(4) Issue date: June 16, 2021

(5) Maturity date: June 16, 2028

(6) Tenor: 7 years

(7) Coupon rate: 0.49%

(8) The bond is subject to selling restrictions.

4. Bond Name: TAIWAN POWER COMPANY 2ND UNSECURED BOND-C ISSUE IN 2021

(1) Code: B903XW

(2) Issue amount: TWD 3.8 billion

(3) Issue price: 100%

(4) Issue date: June 15, 2021

(5) Maturity date: June 15, 2031

(6) Tenor: 10 years

(7) Coupon rate: 0.60%

(8) The bond is subject to selling restrictions.

5. For the full terms and conditions of the bonds, please refer to the legal documentation as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

