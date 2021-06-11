Log in
TPEx Taipei Exchange : The Bank of Nova Scotia USD 200,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due June 15, 2061 (Bail-inable Notes) will be listed on the TPEx from 15 June 2021.

Date: 2021/06/11

1. Issuer: The Bank of Nova Scotia
2. Notes offered: The Bank of Nova Scotia USD 200,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due June 15, 2061 (Bail-inable Notes)
(1) Code: F09926
(2) Short name: P21BNS2
(3) Currency and issue amount: USD 200,000,000
(4) Issue price: 100%
(5) Issue date: 15 June 2021
(6) Maturity date: 15 June 2061
(7) Tenor: 40 years
(8) Coupon type: Callable Zero Coupon Notes
(9) Subject to selling restrictions: Yes
3. For more details, please refer to the full terms and conditions of the Notes as can be found on the website of Market Observation Post System (https://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/index).

HOT NEWS