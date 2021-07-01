TPEx Taipei Exchange : The common stock of GNT Biotech & Medicals Corporation will be registered and traded on the Emerging Stock Board from July 8, 2021.

The common stock of GNT Biotech & Medicals Corporation will be registered and traded on the Emerging Stock Board from July 8, 2021.
Date: 2021/06/30
The common stock of GNT Biotech & Medicals Corporation (stock code：7427) will be registered and traded on the Emerging Stock Board from July 8, 2021 under the stock code 7427.
Disclaimer
TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:01:09 UTC.