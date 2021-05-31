Log in
TPEx Taipei Exchange : The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021.

05/31/2021 | 02:16am EDT
The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021.

Date: 2021/05/31

Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. requested to terminate its common stock registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms. The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. (stock code: 7478) registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021 pursuant to Article 27, paragraph 1, subparagraph 7 of 'Regulations Governing the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms'.

Disclaimer

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS