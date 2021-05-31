TPEx Taipei Exchange : The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021.

The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021.

Date: 2021/05/31

Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. requested to terminate its common stock registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms. The common stock of Taiwan Creative Metal Ltd. (stock code: 7478) registered on the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms will be terminated starting June 3, 2021 pursuant to Article 27, paragraph 1, subparagraph 7 of 'Regulations Governing the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms'.

