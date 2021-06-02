Log in
TPEx Taipei Exchange : has amended the rules for the disclosure Items of the Key Financials Section

06/02/2021 | 05:27am EDT
TPEx has amended the rules for the disclosure Items of the Key Financials Section

Date: 2021/06/02

To remind and alert investors, TPEx amends ' Taipei Exchange Principles for Handling Information Disclosure on the Key Financials Section of the Market Observation Post System (MOPS)' and ' Taipei Exchange Principles for Handling Information Disclosure on the Key Financials Section of the Market Observation Post System (MOPS) of Emerging Stock Companies'.

Disclaimer

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
