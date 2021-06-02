TPEx Taipei Exchange : has amended the rules for the disclosure Items of the Key Financials Section

TPEx has amended the rules for the disclosure Items of the Key Financials Section

Date: 2021/06/02

To remind and alert investors, TPEx amends ' Taipei Exchange Principles for Handling Information Disclosure on the Key Financials Section of the Market Observation Post System (MOPS)' and ' Taipei Exchange Principles for Handling Information Disclosure on the Key Financials Section of the Market Observation Post System (MOPS) of Emerging Stock Companies'.