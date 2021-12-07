Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TPFG Environment Investment Limited Announces Disposition of Shares of Biorem Inc.

12/07/2021 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - In accordance with regulatory requirements, TPFG Environment Investment Limited announces that it has disposed of 23,434,121 common shares ("Shares") of Biorem Inc. (the "Issuer"), a clean technology company listed on the TSXV to the Issuer.

Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, TPFG owned or controlled 23,434,121 Shares representing an approximate 60.6% interest in the Issuer. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, TPFG no longer owns any shares in the Issuer.

TPFG disposed of the Shares of the Issuer for the purposes of liquidating its entire position in the Issuer in one transaction.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by TPFG.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuers profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
TPFG Environment Investment Limited
Xuzhi Fang
T: 86-18089251511
E: fangxz@tusholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106963


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pExclusive-Amazon offered France deal to have bill protecting bookshops pulled
RE
01:35pBullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
BU
01:34pAdvisory Board for Tomorrow Water Project Formed to Deliver Sustainable Wastewater Treatment in Developing Nations
PR
01:33pDSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal and Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management
AQ
01:32pEIA expects short-term crude oil prices to remain lower than the highs of 2021
PU
01:32pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2021.12.07_Comunicato Stampa_Allegato 3F- novembre 2021
PU
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jason Aldean's new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event
PU
01:32pARTNET : What Makes an Artist's Artist? We Asked Leading Figures To Name the Most Underrated—and Overrated—Artists of All Time
PU
01:32pGlobal LNG exports hit eight-month high
PU
01:32pThe Region's Trade Will Increase Significantly in 2021, but the Recovery Will be Asymmetrical and Heterogeneous in a Context of Uncertainty
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS