TPG says Jon Winkelried to be PE firm's sole CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG said on Monday
its co-Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried will become the
sole CEO of the firm.
Jim Coulter, one of the founders of the firm who co-led TPG
along with Winkelried, would take on the role of executive
chairman, the company said.
Winkelried joined TPG in 2015, prior to which he worked at
Goldman Sachs Inc for 27 years. He retired from the bank
in 2009 as president and co-chief operating officer.
While Winkelried would oversee the day-to-day operations of
TPG, Coulter would focus more on investing activities, the
company said. A key area of focus for Coulter would the TPG Rise
Climate, a climate fund led by Henry Paulson, a former U.S.
Treasury Secretary under President George W. Bush.
David Bonderman, another co-founder of TPG, would continue
in his position as chairman, the company said.
TPG was founded in 1992 and has more than $91 billion in
assets under management.
