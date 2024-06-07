TRAFIGURA: INTENDS TO REDEEM ALL OF THE EUR 262,500,000 PERPETUAL RESETTABLE STEP-UP SUBORDINATED SECURITIES ISSUED IN 2019 ON 31 JULY 2024
Stock Market News in real time
INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks, GDP boost drive Indian shares' post-election recovery
Japan's Nikkei little changed ahead of key US data, central bank meetings
CAC 40: more cautious after ECB rate cut and before US employment report
Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2 billion in Aramco share offer priced at lower end of range
Americans are getting pickier, but they are still spending on hot items
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Trafigura: Intends To Redeem All Of The Eur 262,500,000 Perpetua…