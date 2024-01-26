TRAFIGURA SAYS FUEL TANKER MARLIN LUANDA OPERATED ON BEHALF OF COMPANY STRUCK BY A MISSILE AS IT TRANSITED THE RED SEA
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly loss; BoC signal raises "two-way risk" for currency
Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after U.S. inflation reading
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
China told US officials its banks 'doing well' despite financial turmoil, Yellen says
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chewy, Coinbase Global, IBM, Intel, Snap...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar