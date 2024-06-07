TRAFIGURA: SECURITIES WILL BE SUBSEQUENTLY CANCELLED AND THEN DE-LISTED FROM SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED
INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks, GDP boost drive Indian shares' post-election recovery
Japan's Nikkei little changed ahead of key US data, central bank meetings
CAC 40: more cautious after ECB rate cut and before US employment report
Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2 billion in Aramco share offer priced at lower end of range
Americans are getting pickier, but they are still spending on hot items
