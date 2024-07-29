Noosa Mining Investor Conference, July 2024 - Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI)

29 07 2024 - Bryan Quinn - CEO & Managing Director - Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) is an Australian mining and exploration company with a highly strategic landholding, and two operating mines in New South Wales (NSW). The Peak Mine is in the Cobar Basin in western NSW, and the Dargues Mine is in south-eastern NSW. The Hera mining operation, also located in the Cobar Basin, has ceased and the surface facilities have been placed into care and maintenance.