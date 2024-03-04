TRAFIGURA: TRAFIGURA GROUP PTE LTD AND GREENERGY ANNOUNCE THAT TRAFIGURA HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE GREENERGY’S EUROPEAN BUSINESS FROM BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT AND ITS LISTED AFFILIATE BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|55.93 CAD
|-0.62%
|+1.54%
|64.8B
|56.48 CAD
|+0.17%
|+1.88%
|16.23B
|2,706 PTS
|-0.12%
|+1.22%
|-
After blunt assessment of Gaza 'catastrophe,' VP Harris to meet Israel's Gantz
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 9 AM ET
Houthi attacks having limited impact on Israeli trade, prices - ministry
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Doordash, Merck, Eli Lilly, Walt Disney, Pearson...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET