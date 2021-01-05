Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRANSDEV NAMED CITY OF DEKALB'S (IL) URBAN PARATRANSIT SERVICE CONTRACTOR

01/05/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev is honored to have been recently named the operator of the City of Dekalb’s Urban Paratransit Service. The company assumed service of the Urban Paratransit Service on January 2, 2021.

Dekalb is located in northern Illinois, about 50 miles west of downtown Chicago. This new contract for Transdev complements its existing fixed-route service contract with the City of Dekalb.

As part of this contract, Transdev is operating 24 vehicles with 42 employees.

“We are excited to expand our service offerings to the City of Dekalb by managing the operations and maintenance of the Urban Paratransit Service,” said Laura Hendricks, CEO Transdev U.S. “We have operated Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Line service in Dekalb for close to 50 years and look forward to bringing our expertise in managing paratransit operations to the area.”  

Transdev will provide its paratransit riders with new technology options to enhance their passenger experience. Passengers will be able to receive SMS text message alerts to remind them of their upcoming trip, book a trip or notify them when their driver is approaching the pickup location. 

“We appreciate the trust and confidence the City of Dekalb has shown in Transdev’s operations. We look forward to continuing our partnership and providing safe, consistent and reliable service to our new passengers who will be relying on us to get them to where they need to go safely and on-time,” continued Hendricks.

 

About Transdev: 

Based near Chicago, Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, and shuttle services. Transdev is committed to being the trusted partner of cities and transit authorities through quality execution and innovations in mobility. Its parent company, Transdev Group, is a leading global operator and integrator of mobility operating in 17 countries and provides passengers every day the freedom to connect to what they care about in their cities. www.transdevna.com

Attachment 


Joelle Rockwood
Transdev North America
630.430.9042
joelle.rockwood@transdev.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pSPLUNK STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 2, 2021
PR
01:58pTHE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF MANAGED CARE® : Adds National Pharmaceutical Council to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
01:57pHOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Issues Second Public Letter To Boston Private Financial Holdings
PR
01:56pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : to webcast Q4 2020 and 2020 earnings conference call
PR
01:56pPlay Like a Girl Founder Dr. Kimberly Clay Featured on Impact Podcast
BU
01:55pSkylight Health Completes Acquisition of APEX Medical in Colorado with $2.5 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA
GL
01:55pSHAKE SHACK : rolls out Korean-style chicken sandwich
AQ
01:54pIn sudden U-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
01:54pIn sudden U-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
01:54pSecurity National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ