TRANSWESTERN EXPANDS LOUISIANA PRESENCE WITH NEW BATON ROUGE LEASING ASSIGNMENTS

03/02/2021 | 05:49pm EST
HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces it is expanding its presence in Louisiana with a new office in Baton Rouge, led by Managing Director Branon Pesnell. The 20-year industry veteran will utilize his deep knowledge of the market to recruit a team of professionals to provide tenant and landlord leasing for all asset types, expanding upon the company’s current presence in New Orleans.

Pesnell has secured two leasing assignments: 3854 American Way, a 128,328-square-foot office building, and One American Place, the largest Class A building in the market at 333,364 square feet.

“I am excited to combine my knowledge of the Louisiana commercial real estate market with the experience I’ve gained in Houston, which features a similar industry mix,” said Pesnell. “Transwestern has provided clients with best-in-class service in New Orleans for decades, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s expansion throughout the state.”

Pesnell began his career in Baton Rouge where he quickly became the local market expert for Class A and Class B office space. He has extensive experience in lease administration and portfolio management, and his proficiency in business management and ownership has allowed him to assist numerous local and national businesses with their office needs. Pesnell has consistently been a top producer, averaging over $23 million in transactional volume annually, and holds the prestigious CCIM and SIOR designations, both of which he earned in his first four years of business. He also served as a Past President of the Baton Rouge Commercial Investment Division of the Board of Realtors.

Transwestern first expanded into Louisiana in 1998 when it opened its New Orleans office, led by Senior Vice President Bryan Burns, who oversaw the operation of 2.5 million square feet of commercial space.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. An integrated approach formed from fresh ideas drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management and opportunistic programs for high-net-worth investors. The firm operates through 34 U.S. offices and global alliances with BNP Paribas Real Estate and Devencore. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Stefanie Lewis
Transwestern
713.272.1266
stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
