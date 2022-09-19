TRAVEL ON U.S. ROADS FELL 3.3% TO 286.6 BILLION MILES IN JULY AS…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
US Basketball
The Cannabis Industry
Europe's family businesses
Water
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
The future of mobility
Luxury
In Vino Veritas
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
TRAVEL ON U.S. ROADS FELL 3.3% TO 286.6 BILLION MILES IN JULY AS…
09/19/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TRAVEL ON U.S. ROADS FELL 3.3% TO 286.6 BILLION MILES IN JULY AS DRIVERS FACED HIGH FUEL PRICES
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49p
Russia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bond
RE
02:49p
Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above tide…
RE
02:48p
Tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above tide level are possib…
RE
02:47p
Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts after magn…
RE
02:44p
Turkey's Denizbank says it's unable to provide service in Russia's Mir system
RE
02:44p
FAA denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours
RE
02:42p
Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach
RE
02:42p
Blinken affirms U.S. support for Yemeni presidential leadership council
RE
02:40p
Uber says hacker working with Lapsus$ responsible for cybersecurity incident
RE
02:24p
AmEx to hire 1,500 tech staff by year-end even as recession looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3
Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..
4
China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
5
Marketmind: Vigils
More news
HOT NEWS
KNOWBE4, INC.
+28.03%
KnowBe4 gets $4.22 billion go-private offer from Vista Equity Partners
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTI.
-37.00%
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 14
WIX.COM LTD.
+14.45%
Wix.com Ltd.(NasdaqGS:WIX) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
KINROSS GOLD CORPORA.
+8.76%
TSX slips as oil stocks drag, inflation data in focus
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTIC.
-28.87%
Medexus Pharma Says FDA Requests More Information for Treosulfan Drug Application
BELLUS HEALTH INC.
+5.55%
BELLUS Health Inc.(TSX:BLU) added to S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave