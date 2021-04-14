TRC Staffing Services, Inc., an award-winning full-service staffing solutions provider, today announced they were awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005799/en/

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. Is Named Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The success of our organization starts with team members that are enthusiastic about demonstrating our core values,” said Travis Almy, TRC Chief Sales Officer. “We are incredibly proud to earn this recognition. TRC prides itself on our reputation for providing outstanding staffing solutions for our clients. We are so happy to share this award with our entire team. Our focus on culture and employee engagement helps TRC attract and retain the best people in the staffing industry. Having great employees helps us fulfill our mission of helping our clients build their business and our employees build their future.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Earning this award is synonymous with TRC’s commitment to exemplary staffing and employee relations. TRC Staffing, Inc. is also proud to have won ClearlyRated awards for Best of Staffing and Best of Talent for the past 11 years.

About TRC Staffing Services, Inc.

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing solutions provider with over 41 years of industry experience. Established in 1980, TRC is one of the largest privately-held staffing firms in the country. TRC has 39 locations in 13 states, providing traditional staffing services, professional and technical staffing, and management services to some of the country’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.trcstaffing.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005799/en/