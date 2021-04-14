Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. : Is Named Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

04/14/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRC Staffing Services, Inc., an award-winning full-service staffing solutions provider, today announced they were awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005799/en/

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. Is Named Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Graphic: Business Wire)

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. Is Named Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The success of our organization starts with team members that are enthusiastic about demonstrating our core values,” said Travis Almy, TRC Chief Sales Officer. “We are incredibly proud to earn this recognition. TRC prides itself on our reputation for providing outstanding staffing solutions for our clients. We are so happy to share this award with our entire team. Our focus on culture and employee engagement helps TRC attract and retain the best people in the staffing industry. Having great employees helps us fulfill our mission of helping our clients build their business and our employees build their future.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Earning this award is synonymous with TRC’s commitment to exemplary staffing and employee relations. TRC Staffing, Inc. is also proud to have won ClearlyRated awards for Best of Staffing and Best of Talent for the past 11 years.

About TRC Staffing Services, Inc.

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing solutions provider with over 41 years of industry experience. Established in 1980, TRC is one of the largest privately-held staffing firms in the country. TRC has 39 locations in 13 states, providing traditional staffing services, professional and technical staffing, and management services to some of the country’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.trcstaffing.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pMore than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
RE
01:54pBillions of Brood X Cicadas Set to Emerge Across 15 U.S. States This Spring
BU
01:54pPaul Kovacs, PE Joins Bowman Team as Key Leader in Chicago
BU
01:53pITRON  : Addressing Infrastructure Pressures in Asia-Pacific
PU
01:52pCHAMPIGNON BRANDS INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Champignon Brands Inc.
GL
01:52pClaritas Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Develop R-107 for PAH
GL
01:51pPRESS RELEASE  : Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
DJ
01:51pINTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report
GL
01:51pSTATEMENT BY AAREAL BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD REGARDING THE REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF THE AGENDA : Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
EQ
01:49pAMEREN CORPORATION  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast May 11, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ