TREASURIES-10-year yield touches 3-year high ahead of inflation data

04/11/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Monday to its highest level in more than three years as investors awaited the latest inflation readings this week for indications on how hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its policy path.

Markets are bracing for Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI) reading for March, with expectations for a year-over-year increase of 8.4%, according to Reuters estimates. February's data showing a 7.9% increase was the largest annual reading in 40 years. On Wednesday, the producer price index (PPI) will be announced.

"They are definitely hoping to see inflation peak, but I don't think they are expecting to see it this week - you probably need another month or so," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. "In some of the data you are starting to see some rollover over some key variables, but there has just been some powerful influences that combine to keep pushing this thing higher."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.5 basis points to 2.780% after climbing to 2.793%, its highest level since January 2019. The yield was on pace to climb for a seventh straight session.

With ultra-hot inflation forcing the Fed's hand to raise rates, likely slowing the economy and possibly inducing a recession, riskier assets have been under pressure this year as yields rise. The S&P 500 is down more than 6% this year and growth stocks, which are more likely to see earnings suffer in a rising rate environment, are down nearly 14% for the year.

Fed policymakers have repeatedly commented on the need for the central bank to be more aggressive in taking steps to combat high inflation, including raising rates. On Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans indicated he would not be opposed to getting interest rates up to a neutral setting of 2.25% to 2.5% by year-end, which would necessitate rate hikes of 50 basis points at a couple of upcoming policy meetings.

The central bank boosted rates by 25 basis points at its March meeting, its first hike since 2018, and expectations for a 50 basis point hike at its May meeting stand at 85.4%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.4 basis points to 2.820% after touching 2.836%, its highest since May 2019.

A $46 billion auction of 3-year notes was solid, according to analysts, with demand for the debt above the average for the year at 2.48 times the notes on sale. The yield was down 0.5 basis points to 2.726%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The spread has begun to steepen again after briefly inverting at the end of March, which is seen by many as a reliable recession indicator.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 2.506%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.356%, after closing at 3.304% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.927%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS