TREASURIES-10-year yield touches 3-year high ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield rose on Monday to its highest level in more than
three years as investors awaited the latest inflation readings
this week for indications on how hawkish the Federal Reserve
will need to be in its policy path.
Markets are bracing for Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI)
reading for March, with expectations for a year-over-year
increase of 8.4%, according to Reuters estimates. February's
data showing a 7.9% increase was the largest annual reading in
40 years. On Wednesday, the producer price index (PPI) will be
announced.
"They are definitely hoping to see inflation peak, but I
don't think they are expecting to see it this week - you
probably need another month or so," said Jim Barnes, director of
fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. "In
some of the data you are starting to see some rollover over some
key variables, but there has just been some powerful influences
that combine to keep pushing this thing higher."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.5
basis points to 2.780% after climbing to 2.793%, its highest
level since January 2019. The yield was on pace to climb for a
seventh straight session.
With ultra-hot inflation forcing the Fed's hand to raise
rates, likely slowing the economy and possibly inducing a
recession, riskier assets have been under pressure this year as
yields rise. The S&P 500 is down more than 6% this year
and growth stocks, which are more likely to see earnings
suffer in a rising rate environment, are down nearly 14% for the
year.
Fed policymakers have repeatedly commented on the need for
the central bank to be more aggressive in taking steps to combat
high inflation, including raising rates. On Monday, Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans indicated he would
not be opposed to getting interest rates up to a neutral setting
of 2.25% to 2.5% by year-end, which would necessitate rate hikes
of 50 basis points at a couple of upcoming policy meetings.
The central bank boosted rates by 25 basis points at its
March meeting, its first hike since 2018, and expectations for a
50 basis point hike at its May meeting stand at 85.4%, according
to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
7.4 basis points to 2.820% after touching 2.836%, its highest
since May 2019.
A $46 billion auction of 3-year notes was solid,
according to analysts, with demand for the debt above the
average for the year at 2.48 times the notes on sale. The yield
was down 0.5 basis points to 2.726%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The spread has begun to
steepen again after briefly inverting at the end of March, which
is seen by many as a reliable recession indicator.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4
basis points at 2.506%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.356%, after closing at 3.304% on Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.927%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a
year for the next decade.
