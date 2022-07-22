TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield hits 8-week low on weak data, recession fears

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury note
yield was on track to end the week near its lowest since late
May after weak data on Friday added to worries about the global
economy and traders reassessed the Federal Reserve's ability to
raise rates much further.
Data on Friday showed the global economy teetering into a
slowdown at a time when central banks are focusing on battling
inflation by limiting access to cash.
Business activity in the United States contracted this month
for the first time in nearly two years, S&P Global's U.S.
Composite PMI Output Index showed. Euro zone activity contracted
for the first time in more than a year and growth in Britain was
at a 17-month low.
Separately, Japan's government is expected to sharply cut
its forecast for domestic growth, while China's strict COVID-19
lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have further damaged
global supply chains.
"There was a pretty sharp correction after the PMIs," said
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale
in New York. "The market is quickly pricing out the possibility
of the Fed being able to raise rates aggressively for the
remainder of the year."
A 75 basis-point hike from the Fed is all but priced in
according to traders, with the probability of a larger move
dwindling down into the single digits.
Yields were lifted off their lows in part by comments from
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who committed
to fighting inflation despite growing fears of a recession in
the euro bloc.
But yields across the U.S. curve ended near their lowest in
the session.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 12.1
basis points at 2.974%.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 15
basis points to 2.758%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond
was down 9.7 basis points to 2.975%.
The two- and 10-year Treasury notes yield spread
, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was
at -22.0 basis points.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.585%, after closing at 2.591% on Thursday.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.367%.
