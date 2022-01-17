Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TREASURIES-Bond selloff extends as traders fret about a Fed surprise

01/17/2022 | 11:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Spectre of hikes drives bonds and futures lower

* 2yr yield above 1%; 10y above 1.85%

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped along the curve on Tuesday, lifting the shorter end to new pandemic highs as traders braced for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve.

Two-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, leapt 7.5 basis points (bps) and crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose more than 6 bps to 1.8550% and Fed funds futures dived as markets baked in a hike in March and three more by the end of the year.

The Fed meets next week after a lead-in of fairly aggressive comments from officials highlighting the central bank's readiness to act in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

"There appears to be an outside chance that the Fed may want to act a tad more aggressively in the early part of the tightening cycle," said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note.

"This could come in the form of ending quantitative easing completely in January, instead of waiting till March. Back-to-back hikes (something not seen since the 2004-2006 hike cycle) may also come into play," he said.

Tuesday's moves extend a sharp Friday sell-off, following a market holiday on Monday, and at 1.0176% the two-year yield is up more than 30 bps in January so far.

In the belly of the curve, five-year yields rose 8 bps on Tuesday to 1.6409%, the highest since January 2020. At the longer end 20-year yields rose 5.5 bps to 2.2441%, a more than seven-month high, and 30-year yields were also up 5.5 bps to seven-month high of 2.1830%.

"Everyone is pretty sure that (the Fed is) moving soonish, and when we're talking about a 10-year bond it doesn't really matter if it's January or March, they're raising rates," said Philip Brown, senior fixed income strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.719 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.3636 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.79867 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.1397 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013447 Delayed Quote.0.42%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.17% 6398.316 Real-time Quote.1.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.6775 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aAutocracies outdo democracies on public trust - survey
RE
12:17aSmall number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns
RE
12:17aINSTANT VIEW 2-BOJ raises price outlook, stands pat on monetary policy
RE
12:10aPhilippines' 2032 T-bond fetches coupon rate of 4.875%
RE
12:10aChina has plenty policy tools in reserve to cope with slowing economy - state planner
RE
12:09aIndian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
RE
12:08aOver a dozen dead in Saudi-led coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa
RE
01/17Gold eases as U.S. yields firm; investors await Fed rate hike cues
RE
01/17Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports
RE
01/17Monthly Report on the Current Survey of Commerce (November 2021)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
2Snowstorm strands motorists, grounds planes in eastern U.S., Canada
3Exclusive: Jefferies gives up on buyout fund manager investing business..
4After flying start, Stellantis must tackle Tesla and China
5Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports

HOT NEWS