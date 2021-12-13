Log in
TREASURIES-Curve flattens on hawkish Fed bets, yields dip

12/13/2021 | 10:45am EST
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Monday and the yield curve flattened as traders jockeyed for position ahead of an expected hawkish tone out of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also usher closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting committee will also update its members' rate expectations over the next couple of years.

On Friday, U.S. data showed https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-further-november-2021-12-10 annualized consumer price inflation rose through November at 6.8%, its fastest pace since 1982.

"The market's just trying to get ahead of that hawkish tone that they're expecting come Wednesday," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Boston.

"Investors had the weekend to digest the inflationary data, and it justifies the shift in tone from the Fed chairman."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 5 basis points to 1.439% and the 30-year Treasury bond yield was down 6.3 basis points to 1.821%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.1 basis point at 0.661%.

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury notes flattened to 77.7 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.772%, after closing at 2.797% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.451%.

The U.S. dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.426%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
