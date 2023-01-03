TREASURIES-Long-end U.S. yields fall to start the new year

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) -
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the
10-year yield retreating after two straight weeks of gains to
close out 2022 with its biggest annual gain in decades over
concerns about the path of the Federal Reserve's tightening
policy.
The 10-year yield rose about 238 basis points in 2022, its
biggest yearly climb since at least 1953, according to Refinitiv
data, as the U.S. central bank raised interest rates at its
fastest pace since the 1980s to fight stubbornly high inflation
after years of loose monetary policy.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.9
basis points at 3.792%.
After falling as low as 3.402% on Dec. 7, the 10-year
yield rose to a high of 3.905 on Dec. 30 before dropping to
3.724% on Tuesday, its lowest in a week.
"There is also an element here of 'did I miss it?' playing
out. We are seeing some more moderate economic data. We are
seeing some signs of inflation, which we expected to moderate,
are moderating," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist
and head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income in New York.
"After a big bear market and a big Fed rate hiking cycle
there usually is a bull market, so there is a fear of 'OK, we
are coming into the new year - did I miss the peak in interest
rates last year?' That could be creating some anxiety to buy the
market here."
Tipp also noted some technical pressure in the form of
monthly rebalancing that was pushed into this year.
Investors will get a look at several pieces of data on
the labor market this week, culminating in the employment report
on Friday. A weakening labor market is seen as one of the key
pieces needed to convince the Fed to begin slowing its monetary
tightening path.
Economic data on Tuesday showed
construction spending
rebounded unexpectedly in November thanks to gains in
nonresidential structures, but higher mortgage rates continue to
weigh on single-family homebuilding.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield fell 4.8 basis
points to 3.890%.
The U.S. central bank expects the fed funds rate to climb
above 5% this year. Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials
have said rates may need to be kept high longer to tackle
inflation. That represents a higher level than the market is
anticipating, with a high of about 4.95% by mid-year according
to fed funds futures.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at a negative 61.3 basis points. Such an
inversion is seen by many as a signal of recession.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
4.403%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.314%, after closing at 2.382% on Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.258%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a
year for the next decade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Richard Chang)