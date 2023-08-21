SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Treasuries were sold in the Asian session on Monday, led by the long end as investors grew wary that the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit could lay foundations for rates to settle higher for longer.

Thirty-year yields hit a fresh dozen-year high at 4.443%, up more the 5 basis points (bps) on the day, an unusually large move late in the Asia session.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4.7 bps to 4.292%, narrowing the gap on two-year yields to -66.4 bps.

On a day when China cut rates to support its struggling economy, the move also widened Treasuries' premium over Chinese rates which at the 10-year tenor hit its widest since 2007.

The theme of this year's central banker gathering at Jackson Hole, Wyoming is "structural shifts in the global economy," and analysts say that has some investors worrying that policymakers will be laying out risks to the upside for interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday. He, or other speakers, could focus on structural elements to inflation, or hint at how the netural level for interest rates might be higher in a post-COVID world, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"There might be some reconsideration about the peak (in rates)," he said, or if there is some talk of slower-moving shifts in economies then that needs adjustment in longer-term rates. "Investors may be putting on some hedges."

Twenty-year yields also rose more than 5 bps to their highest since October at 4.267%. Two-year yields rose 2.6 bps to 4.962%. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Rashmi Aich)