TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields slightly lower after claims data

12/29/2022 | 10:28am EST
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note dipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains, as data on the labor market showed new claims for unemployment benefits ticked higher last week.

The Labor Department said weekly initial jobless claims rose by 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000, in-line with expectations, while continuing claims rose by 41,000 to 1.71 million, the highest since February.

"You could paint a picture that claims were up a little bit and maybe that means the Fed is getting what they want which is a slowdown but these are just fractional changes in some of this data," said Tom Hainlin, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"You still have this upward pressure on the longer end just because you haven’t gotten inflation down to where you need to."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.2 basis points to 3.864%.

After hitting a near-three-month low on Dec. 7, as hopes grew the Fed would signal that an end to its rate hike cycle was on the horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed.

It saw its biggest weekly rise in 8-1/2 months last week on the heels of policy announcements from the U.S. central bank, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. The yield is currently on pace for its biggest two-week gain in 1-/2 years.

Adding to pressure in recent days was the reversal by China of its "zero-COVID" policy, which is seen by analysts as increasing inflationary pressures in the short-term due to increased consumer demand.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2.6 basis points to 3.951%.

Forecasts by the U.S. central bank see the fed funds rates climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials have emphasized there may be a need to keep rates at a higher level for longer to completely eliminate high inflation.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at negative 51.0 basis points.

More supply will come to the market later on Thursday when the Treasury auctions $35 billion in seven-year notes .

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.1 basis points at 4.370%.

Analysts have cautioned, however, that it is difficult to give too much importance on market direction this week given the limited trading activity around the holidays.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.373%, after closing at 2.361% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.294%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a year for the next decade. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS