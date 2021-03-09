TREASURIES OUTLOOK-U.S. yields fall as market turns to 10-year, 30-year auctions

* U.S yield curve flattens for second straight session
* U.S. 10-year borrowing cost in repo market ends at -0.20%
* U.S 3-year note auction shows decent demand
NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped
on Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the
benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off
that market participants have deemed overextended.
Since late January, the 10-year yield has risen about 60
basis points.
The rally in Treasuries came ahead of an auction of U.S.
10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday, with
investors seeking to cover massive shorts on both maturities.
Tuesday's auction of $58 billion in U.S. 3-year notes was
well received, meanwhile, with the high yield of 0.355% coming
below the expected rate at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover
ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.69, stronger than both the 2.39
ratio in February and the 2.40 average ratio.
"The relatively solid 3-year sale brought a big sigh of
relief to the Treasury market and yields are moving back down to
or near their richest levels of the day," Action Economics said
in its blog after the auction.
"After the dog of a 7-year sale, there were fears developing
that demand for Treasuries is eroding. But this sale dispensed
with that notion, at least for today."
The U.S. yield curve flattened on Tuesday for a second
straight session, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year
notes at 137.4 basis points, after hitting its
steepest level since September 2015 on Friday.
"This the first time since the last few hours of February
that we've had four consecutive four-hour periods of stronger
prices in the Treasury market," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"So there's a good amount of oomph behind the move in prices."
In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down 5 basis
points at 1.543% after rising to 1.613% on Monday, just below
their recent peak at the highest since February 2020.
Following a surge in short positions, the cost of borrowing
10-year U.S. Treasuries in the repurchase agreement market
turned negative in recent sessions and remained that way on
Tuesday.
The average cost to borrow the 10-year ended at -0.20% on
Tuesday, from Monday's -2.91%, a dealer said.
Janney's LeBas said the negative repo rate suggests the
current on-the-run, or newer 10-year, notes have a lot of shorts
against it.
"The auction will probably be a time to close the shorts
because the cost of shorting on-the-run 10s are pretty high," he
added.
Speculators piled into short positions across the Treasury
curve last week, adding $45 billion in 10-year net short
positions, the largest increase on record, Penglu Zhao,
quantitative strategist at TD Securities, said in a note, citing
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
The so-called "belly" of the curve continued to underperform
on Tuesday. After five-year yields rose more than longer-dated
peers on Monday, they recovered less on Tuesday, down 3 basis
points at 0.818%., while the 7-year yield was down 4
basis points at 1.23%.
Analysts said the rise in the intermediate maturities - 5 to
7 years - suggested that the market is pricing in an earlier
than expected interest rate increase.
The eurodollar futures market, which tracks short-term
interest rate expectations, has priced in a 90% chance of a rate
hike in December 2022, fully pricing in that rate rise by March
2023. Prior to this year's surge in yields, economists on Wall
Street had forecast the first rate hike sometime in 2024.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Edited by
Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)