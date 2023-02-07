Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TREASURIES-Ten-year yields slightly higher after Fed's Powell speaks

02/07/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates may need to move higher than expected if strong economic data threatens progress in lowering inflation.

Speaking before the Economic Club of Washington, Powell declined several times to say explicitly that last week's surprisingly strong employment report would necessarily force the U.S. central bank's benchmark interest rate higher than the 5.00%-5.25% range currently anticipated.

There is a "significant road ahead" before the Fed could begin rate cuts, he added.

U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged down to a 53-year-low of 3.4%.

However, Powell's comments were less hawkish than market participants expected, confirming the view of many that the Fed was unlikely to hike rates beyond the 5.00%-5.25% band.

"He expects they're not going to be cutting rates anytime soon, but that there is a good path, that they're accomplishing what they need to accomplish," said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"That feeling that they would go even higher than some expected is going away, so it's going to help markets," he said.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to a session low of 3.597% after Powell's comments before rising as high as 3.681%, the highest level since Jan. 6. Two-year yields were last at 4.426%, after reaching 4.493% on Monday, also the highest since Jan. 6.

Economists at Morgan Stanley updated their rate-hike expectations for May's Fed meeting by an additional 25 basis points, and continue to expect the first rate cut in December.

The Treasury Department sold $40 billion in three-year notes to weak demand on Tuesday, the first sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

Interest in the notes was likely negatively impacted by the sale occurring at the same time as Powell's comments.

The notes sold at a high yield of 4.073%, more than 3 basis points above where they had traded before the auction, and the bid-to-cover ratio was below average at 2.33 times.

The Treasury will also sell $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.81% 0.69453 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.2037 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.74568 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.07217 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.45% 99.36 Delayed Quote.16.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.63171 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
Latest news "Economy"
03:54pU.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion
RE
03:54pStocks rise, dollar slips on Powell comments seen as dovish
RE
03:49pRussian offensive expected to include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions -Ukraine security chief
RE
03:48pAustralia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%
RE
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.706% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.673% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.469% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pTREASURIES-Ten-year yields slightly higher after Fed's Powell speaks
RE
03:39pPesticide antitrust cases consolidated in North Carolina federal court
RE
03:38pRussia asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to speak on Ukraine arms at UN
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS