TREASURIES-Treasury yields at new highs as balance sheet rundown talk weighs

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Selling gripped the U.S.
Treasury market on Wednesday, pushing yields to multi-year highs
as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to cut its bond
holdings and deliver aggressive interest rate hikes to tame
inflation in coming months.
A day after remarks from Fed officials on balance sheet
reduction triggered a new selloff, attention turned to minutes
from the March Fed meeting, due at 1800 GMT.
The minutes may add detail to policymakers' thinking about
how quickly they could move to reduce bondholdings and lift
rates.
U.S. borrowing costs rose sharply during the Asian session
and remained higher in London trade.
Two-year Treasury yields were last up around 5
basis points on the day at 2.57%, having hit 2.60%, the highest
since January 2019.
Five-year yields rose to around 2.79%, the
highest since December 2018, and benchmark 10-year yields
climbed as much as 6.6 bps to a three-year high of
2.633%.
The 10-year yield is now up more than 22 bps since Friday
and is back above the 2-year yield. It has surged
over 100 bps this year.
The gap between 2 and 10-year bond yields was at almost 5
basis points. This closely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve,
viewed as a good indicator of recession risk, had been inverted
for much of the past week.
Remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, flagging rapid
reductions to the Fed's balance sheet beginning as soon as May,
triggered the latest bout of selling.
Brainard said she expected a combination of rate rises and a
rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a
"more neutral position" later this year.
"Brainard didn't say anything extremely hawkish, but
mentioning that policy would get to neutral and that bringing
down inflation is the Fed's most important task, as opposed to a
balanced unemployment and inflation focus, is strong enough of a
change in stance," said NatWest Markets strategist Jan Nevruzi.
Headline U.S. inflation is running at a 40-year high at
almost 8% and recent weeks have seen Fed officials ramp up their
hawkish rhetoric.
Randy Kroszner, a former Fed Governor and now an economics
professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business,
said the Fed was right to act now while longer-term inflation
expectations remained anchored.
"Given that we've had significant 8% inflation and it's
likely to persist for quite some time, longer-term inflation
expectations have not yet become unanchored," he said.
"So, they (Fed policymakers) have the opportunity to
maintain credibility, but they need to act boldly and that means
rapid rate increases, that means a more rapid winding down of
the balance sheet than they would have wanted to do."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; editing by Kim Coghill)