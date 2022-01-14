TREASURIES-Treasury yields higher in choppy trade after data

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
higher on Friday in choppy trade following a round of soft
economic data on consumer spending and manufacturing activity.
Yields moved lower after the Commerce Department said retail
sales dropped 1.9% in December after a 0.2% rise in the prior
month, well short of the unchanged forecast, as Americans
grappled with a sharp climb in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of
goods.
However, other data on import prices fell last month in part
due to a decline in the cost of petroleum products, hinting that
the worst of high inflation could be at an end.
Yields reversed course, however, moving higher after the
Federal Reserve said manufacturing output dropped 0.3% in
December, shy of the estimate calling for a 0.5% rise.
The softer data was likely not enough to significantly alter
expectations for the Fed's policy path, with expectations for an
interest rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the March
nearing 90%, according to Refintiv data.
"Most of the Fed governors and people that sit on the board
seem to be pretty emphatic about raising rates at least three,
if not four, times this year," said Tom di Galoma, managing
director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
"I don’t know how they step away from that just because we
got a weak retail sales number."
Di Galoma noted that with the 10-year yield moving to levels
not seen since January 2020 at 1.808% last week, it has
encouraged buyers to step in.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.9
basis points to 1.758%. After gaining about 25 basis points last
week, the 10-year yield is slightly lower for this week.
The yield on the 10-year continued its move higher following
the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment
reading for January, which dipped to 68.8 from December's final
reading of 70.6. One-year inflation expectations ticked up to
4.9% from the prior 4.8%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
4.6 basis points to 2.100%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 81.6 basis points from a low of 79.9 on
Thursday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.9 basis
points at 0.938%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.821%, after closing at 2.817% on Thursday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.476%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about
2.5% a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.446%.
